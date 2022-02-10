Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

VMEO traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 341,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,119. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

VMEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vimeo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

