Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Tops $670.74 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $670.74 million and $59.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00327772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006251 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.01074349 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,672,950,793 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,483,640 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

