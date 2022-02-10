WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $336.51 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $336.51 million and $343.83 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.54 or 0.07053127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,330.61 or 1.00229315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006254 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

