Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.85 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $171.14 million and approximately $95.85 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00103618 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

