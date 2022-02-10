Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.21. 3,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

