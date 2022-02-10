Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YRI. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.70.

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,104. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$6.54.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

