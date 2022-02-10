Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Shares Up 2.4%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. 388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.
Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.