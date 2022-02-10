Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 5.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 130,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 127,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

