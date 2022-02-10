Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 5.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 130,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 127,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.
About Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.
