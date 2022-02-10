Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Shares Down 7.3%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut Petra Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.