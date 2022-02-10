Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Up 1%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.23. 18,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 470,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,196 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

