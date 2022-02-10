$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,503. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $681.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

