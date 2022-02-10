Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weave Communications.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million.
WEAV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.