NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
NYSE:NGL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 41,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58.
In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 in the last three months.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.