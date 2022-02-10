NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 41,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.