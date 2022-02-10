Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.

SEAT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEAT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 29,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,042. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.