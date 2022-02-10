Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 5,315 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.31.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
