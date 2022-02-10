Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,570. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

