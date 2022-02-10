TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 176,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

