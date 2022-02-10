TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 176,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.
TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.