RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. RealNetworks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,948. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 326,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

