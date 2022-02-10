CPChain Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $991,615.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

