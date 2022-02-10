Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.36 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $1.57 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 84.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00039883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00103376 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.