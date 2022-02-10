Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Gates Industrial also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

