Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,218. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

