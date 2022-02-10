ODIN PROTOCOL Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,206.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $17,206.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.75 or 0.07009440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,451.22 or 1.00065335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006229 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

