Analysts Set El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,741. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $484.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 471,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

