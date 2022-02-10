Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $414.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.30 million. Ameresco reported sales of $314.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 210.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 265.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

