Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Down 1.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.04. 134,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,142,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jowell Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

