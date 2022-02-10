TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $779,307.65 and $69,567.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

