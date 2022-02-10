AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading Up 1.9%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)’s stock price were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 1,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.

