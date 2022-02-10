Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) were up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 599,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,707,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

