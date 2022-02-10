Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.66. 4,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 96,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $46,675,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $23,275,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

