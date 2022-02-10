Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 11.4%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.27 and last traded at $83.20. 771,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,702,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion and a PE ratio of -25.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

