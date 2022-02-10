Vestor Capital LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 231,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

