Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

Shares of TRMB traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.39. 109,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,673. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. Trimble has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

