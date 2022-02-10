Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.120-$6.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 6.57-6.75 EPS.

PM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,071. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

