PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. PG&E updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

