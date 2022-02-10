Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LSI Industries (LYTS)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2022 – LSI Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

1/28/2022 – LSI Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/28/2022 – LSI Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – LSI Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,994. The company has a market cap of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Get LSI Industries Inc alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.