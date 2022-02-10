Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

IS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 171,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,641. ironSource has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

