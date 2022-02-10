$15.03 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.89 million and the highest is $16.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,141. The company has a market capitalization of $828.79 million, a PE ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

