Arqma Trading 24.3% Higher This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $587,053.54 and approximately $1,253.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.63 or 0.07035150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00306422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.60 or 0.00776667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013743 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00410408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00223760 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,331,065 coins and its circulating supply is 12,286,522 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.