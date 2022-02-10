Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.82

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $189,661.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00306422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

