Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGC. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

CGC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

