Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.01. 274,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

