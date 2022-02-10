GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 293,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
