GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 293,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 286.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.