Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.70 EPS.

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.