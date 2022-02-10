Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 231,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 127,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.
Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)
