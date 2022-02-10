Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 8.6%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 2,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.40.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
