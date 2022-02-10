Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 8.6%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 2,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

