TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,251. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.