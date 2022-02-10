LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) shares fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 30,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 51,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The stock has a market cap of C$36.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33.
LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)
