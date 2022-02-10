LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) shares fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 30,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 51,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33.

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

