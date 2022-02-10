Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.87

Shares of Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.87 and last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 12072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.62 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91.

Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

