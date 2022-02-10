ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.57. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,218. ITT has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.09.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.